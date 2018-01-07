16-year-old boy critically injured in shooting near Whitehaven - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A 16-year-old boy was shot near Whitehaven on Sunday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened near the intersection of West Shelby Drive and Ford Road around 2:55 p.m.

The victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition. 

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

