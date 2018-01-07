Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in W - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Whitehaven

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A pedestrian was struck in Whitehaven on Sunday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened near the intersection of Millbranch Road and Winchester Road at 3:15 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly