President of Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association to meet with Trump

The Mid-South is getting a visit tomorrow from President Donald Trump who will be in Nashville to address agricultural workers in Tennessee and across the U.S.

This will be Trump's second trip to Nashville since taking office. He will deliver the keynote address at the American Farmers Bureau Federation's Convention on Monday.

Thomas Burrell, president of the 15,000-member Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association, received an official invitation from the White House to be a VIP guest of the president.

Burrell is already in Nashville ahead of the convention, but WMC Action News 5's Jerica Phillips asked him by phone what the organization hopes will come from this opportunity.

"We hope that agriculture will be a part of his agenda for making America great," Burrell said.

He added he's aware many leaders have declined to meet with the president due to his controversial comments and policies.

"Whatever controversies there are, you can change those by being on the inside and not on the outside, so no we're not here in Nashville to even talk about the Black Farmers lawsuit for that matter," Burrell said.

Burrell is speaking of a 1999 lawsuit in which the BFAA sued the USDA for discrimination. A $5 billion settlement was announced, but the association is battling in a U.S. court of appeals regarding denied claims.

Burrell said they are setting aside all differences and meeting with the president with this message.

"We will advocate, continue to advocate, for agriculture and ranching and that we stand ready to work with his administration to move that agenda forward," he said.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.