Police called to break up large fight at Mid-South movie theater

Bartlett Police Department responded to a fight between dozens of people at a Mid-South movie theater.

The fight happened at Hollywood 20 Cinema on Stage Road in between Kirby Whitten Road and Summer Avenue.

WMC Action News 5 found a sign hanging on the door outside of the movie theater notifying movie goers that juveniles under 17 will not be admitted to a movie without a parent starting after 9 p.m. on the weekends.

This policy may be in response to the fight.

The video, reportedly shot inside of the movie theater on Saturday, shows multiple fights happening at the same time as a security officer tried to break them up.

WMC5 tried multiple times to speak with management at Hollywood 20 Cinema about the fight, but shortly after we walked in, we were told by a manager they had no comment.

"It's a lot of chaos. They just got done fighting at the movie theater. Police were pepper spraying everybody," Kendrick Walls said.

Some movie goers said they agree with the regulations requiring juveniles to be accompanied by an adult.

"I think they should have some type of supervision because it's getting out of hand," Debra Love said.

Love added that it may be the only way to keep the peace.

"They need some type of curfew and supervision," she said.

We asked Bartlett PD if any arrests were made following Saturday's incident, and they said not that they were aware of, but more information will be available Monday.

