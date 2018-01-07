Man in critical condition after being shot in Orange Mound - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man in critical condition after being shot in Orange Mound

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5 Archives) (Source: WMC Action News 5 Archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot in Orange Mound on Sunday evening, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Laurel Street and Douglass Avenue around 5:34 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said two men have been detained.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly