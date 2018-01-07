FIRST ALERT: Rain Sunday night into Monday

Rain is pushing into the Mid-South and the rain will continue to move across the area overnight Sunday going into our Monday.

A low pressure and associated cold front is interacting with warmer temperatures and gulf moisture to cause our showers that are expected to build overnight.

Rainfall amounts are not looking all that impressive with this system. Forecast models are showing anywhere between a 0.5 to 1 inch of rain, with some heavier downpours possible.

This means that rain with more than likely impact the commute back to work and school for many on our Monday with rain lasting in the forecast by the time we push into the lunch hour.

Rain will exit the Mid-South by early evening on Monday with clouds sticking around into our Monday evening and even towards Tuesday.

Temperatures will be on the upward trend for next week. Afternoon highs for Monday will be in the 40s and then 50s for highs by Tuesday. We will see 60s for highs both Wednesday and Thursday, but rain looks to move back into the region Thursday.

Enjoy the warmth while we have it, the arctic air will move right back into the region for next weekend. Highs will be back in the 30s with lows back in the 20s.

