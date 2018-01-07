Teen girl shot, killed in Whitehaven

A teenage girl was shot and killed in Whitehaven on Sunday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened on Lydgate Avenue near East Raines Road around 5:41 p.m.

Police said the girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but she later died from her injuries.

Anyone with information in this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

