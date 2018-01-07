2 dead, total of 7 shot in violent Memphis weekend

Two people died after seven total people were shot over the weekend in Memphis.

On Saturday, three people were injured in a triple shooting, and a man was fatally shot in Raleigh.

The triple shooting originated near the intersection of Mt. Moriah Road and Pickering Drive, but the victims were found at two separate locations. All three were taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The man was shot and killed on Yale Road near Covington Pike. Police said a woman was seen driving from the scene in a burgundy SUV, possible a Buick.

Sunday, two teens were shot, one fatally, and a man was critically injured in an Orange Mound shooting.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition around 2:55 p.m.

Less than three hours later, two more people were shot within seven minutes of each other.

The first one happened in Orange Mound at 5:34 p.m. A man was shot and taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Seven minutes later, a teenage girl was shot and killed in Whitehaven.

No arrests have been made in any of these incidents, though two men were detained in the Orange Mound shooting.

If you have any information on any of these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

