Robbery suspect shot, killed in officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake

Horn Lake Police Department shot and killed a robbery suspect after he opened fire on them.

The shooting happened on Goodman Road in Horn Lake on Monday morning.

DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion said three officers were involved.

Officers were on the lookout for a man responsible for robbing three ATMs.

Champion said an officer pulled up to the suspect by chance, and began chasing as the man fled.

A total of three officers were then in pursuit of the suspect after he rammed one of the officers' cruisers.

At one point, the suspect's vehicle spun, and an officer hit him.

That's when, Champion said, the suspect opened fire on the officers.

Officers then returned fire, killing the suspect. Champion said he doesn't believe any officers were hit by the gunfire.

Champion said he didn't know which officer filed the fatal shot. It is undetermined if any of them will face disciplinary action. However, Champion said he expects the shooting to be justified.

Investigators have not released the identity of the suspect.

