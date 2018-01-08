Robbery suspect shot, killed in officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake

Horn Lake Police Department shot and killed a robbery suspect after he opened fire on them.

The shooting happened on Goodman Road in Horn Lake on Monday morning.

DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion said three officers were involved.

Officers were on the lookout for a man responsible for robbing three ATMs.

Champion said an officer pulled up to the suspect by chance, and began chasing as the man fled.

A total of three officers were then in pursuit of the suspect after he rammed one of the officers' cruisers.

At one point, the suspect's vehicle spun, and an officer hit him.

That's when, Champion said, the suspect opened fire on the officers.

Officers then returned fire, killing the suspect. Champion said he doesn't believe any officers were hit by the gunfire.

"It's a shame that he had to die. But he was doing something illegal," Horn Lake resident Ruth Williams-Hooker said.

Champion said he didn't know which officer fired the fatal shot.

"The officer did what he probably had to do. I mean if he shot at the officer, the officer had to defend himself," bank customer Bennie Crawford said.

All three of the officers involved are currently on paid administrative leave.

Investigators have not released the identity of the suspect.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation.

Investigators said it appears the suspect was acting alone and was likely from Georgia because of his tag on his car. The car is now being processed at the MBI's Crime Lab.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.