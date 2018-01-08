Justin Timberlake brings new tour to Memphis

Grammy Award winner Justin Timberlake is headed on tour.

TImberlake announced the Man of the Woods Tour on Monday in support of his upcoming album of the same name.

He will close out the tour in Memphis on May 30 at FedExForum.

Tickets will go on sale Monday January 22 at 10 a.m.

Man of the Woods comes out February 2.

