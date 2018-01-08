1-year-old girl found safe after being taken in stolen car

The baby girl is returned to her father (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A 1-year-old girl is safe after a car she was in was stolen.

Memphis Police Department said the girl was left in a running 2011 Toyota RAV4 on Ambergate Lane after 8 a.m.

The car was found near the intersection of Wood Mills Drive and Whisper Edge Cove with the child inside.

"Someone saw the vehicle in the street unattended, and they called the police," Lt. Stan Johnson with MPD said.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

The child's mother was issued a misdemeanor citation for leaving her in the car unattended.

Police suggest never leaving your car running unattended, especially if a child is inside.

"We can't stress enough, parents please, please, do not leave your children in the vehicle unattended no matter how cold it is. It would be the last thing you want to do is put your child in a vehicle while you go back inside the house," Lt. Johnson said.

