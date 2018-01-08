Baby girl found safe after stolen car abduction

The baby girl is returned to her father (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A baby is home safe after she was inside a running car when it was stolen.

The one-year-old has since been found; police said the girl was left in a running car.

The theft happened on Ambergate Lane after 8 a.m.

A suspect took off in a green 2011 Toyota RAV4 with TN license plate W0254F.

The car was found at Wood Mills Drive and Whisper Edge Cove with the child inside.

Two people have been detained.

Again, Memphis Police Department suggests never leaving your car running unattended, especially if a child is inside.

Jerica Phillips was there as the child was reunited with her father. See the touching moment tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5.

