Sherra Wright waives extradition; will return to TN

The woman accused of killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright will soon return to Memphis.

Sherra Wright, Lorenzen's ex-wife, was in court Monday morning in California.

The 46-year-old, is charged with first-degree murder in her ex-husband's death.

Monday, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam signed an extradition warrant to bring her back to Shelby County.

Wright waived her extradition and will be brought back to Memphis as she faces the murder charges.

