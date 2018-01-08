USL to announce Memphis expansion team - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

USL to announce Memphis expansion team

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Professional soccer is officially coming to Memphis.

United Soccer League will announce a new expansion team in Memphis on Monday.

The announcement will come at AutoZone Park, where the team is expected to play their home games, at 4 p.m.

Welcome our new Memphis athletes with the hashtag #USL2Memphis!

