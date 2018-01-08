USL to announce Memphis expansion team

Professional soccer is officially coming to Memphis.

United Soccer League will announce a new expansion team in Memphis on Monday.

The announcement will come at AutoZone Park, where the team is expected to play their home games, at 4 p.m.

The beautiful game, in @DowntownMemphis! The @CityOfMemphis sports world revolves around Union and B.B. King today!



Can't make it in-person at 4:00? Cue up Facebook Live!

Tune in to WMCActionNews5.com at 4 p.m. for the announcement.

