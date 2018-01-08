'Tea for Three' gives inside look at former first ladies

What secrets would the former first ladies of the White House reveal if they could?

Emmy-award winning actress Elaine Bromka will be in Memphis this Wednesday, January 10, starring in the play Tea for Three: Lady Bird, Pat & Betty, a one-woman Off-Broadway witty and intimate re-imagining of three former first ladies finding out that they are celebrities.

This show provides behind-the-scenes look at what Pat Nixon called the “hardest unpaid job in the world.”

This performance will benefit the Memphis Suffrage Monument called “Equality Trailblazers” that is planned to debut in 2019 on Civic Center Plaza located at the east side of the trolley tracks. “Equality Trailblazers” monument will feature civil rights leaders such as Ida B. Wells, Mary Church Terrell, Marion Griffin, Maxine Smith, Minerva Johnican, Lois DeBerry, and Happy Snowden Jones.

This performance will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal School Buckman Performing Arts Center located at 60 Perkins Extd at 7:30pm. Tickets are still available. $50 each for general admission seating and are available here.

