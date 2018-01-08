Man robbed trying to buy Gucci belt over Snapchat

Memphis police are looking for a suspect who stole money in a Snapchat deal.

The robbery happened in a parking lot of a gas station on Altruria Road.

The victim had arranged to meet the suspect to purchase a Gucci belt from him for $260.

He met the suspect in his car that was occupied by other males and got in.

They drove to the gas station where the victim was punched and robbed.

The victim said he knew the suspect from high school.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

