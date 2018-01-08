82-year-old with dementia missing

Memphis Police Department is searching for an 82-year-old woman with dementia.

Loraine Walker was last seen at her home on Dixie Road on Monday morning.

Police said Walker has dementia and may be in danger.

Walker is 5'5, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she may be, call MPD at 545-2677 or missing persons at 636-4479.

