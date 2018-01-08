Suspects steal $30K worth of medication from Lakeland Walgreens

Shelby County deputies are looking for three men who broke into a Lakeland Walgreens early Monday.

The suspects pried the front door open, then pried open a cabinet of narcotics.

They got away with over $30,000 in prescription medication.

They left the scene in a dark colored, newer model sedan, possibly a Chrysler 300.

If you have any information, call Shelby County investigators at 901-568-5342.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.