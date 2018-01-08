'It's been insane:' Cold weather keeps Mid-South plumbers busy with burst pipes

A former top employee at Memphis Zoo is suing for alleged gender discrimination.More >>
A former top employee at Memphis Zoo is suing for alleged gender discrimination.More >>
One burglar squeezed his way into a South Memphis convenience store.More >>
One burglar squeezed his way into a South Memphis convenience store.More >>
A man was shot and killed in Southeast Memphis on Monday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was shot and killed in Southeast Memphis on Monday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Remember Spaceman? WMC Action News 5's Janice Broach did a story about him in the summer.More >>
Remember Spaceman? WMC Action News 5's Janice Broach did a story about him in the summer.More >>
A man was shot on North McNeil Street near Vollintine Avenue Monday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was shot on North McNeil Street near Vollintine Avenue Monday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The family says they were so grateful to the officer when they realized he was driving them home, they couldn’t even speak.More >>
The family says they were so grateful to the officer when they realized he was driving them home, they couldn’t even speak.More >>
Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.More >>
Tua Tagovailoa finds DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard touchdown pass to win the game in OT.More >>
The apartment building was badly damaged, so residents will have to stay elsewhere for a while.More >>
The apartment building was badly damaged, so residents will have to stay elsewhere for a while.More >>
A homeowners association has a new mandate: Leave garage doors up during the day or face a fine.More >>
A homeowners association has a new mandate: Leave garage doors up during the day or face a fine.More >>
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.More >>
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.More >>
A mother is calling for action after discovering dozens of online messages between her teenage daughter and a teacher at Holmes High School.More >>
A mother is calling for action after discovering dozens of online messages between her teenage daughter and a teacher at Holmes High School.More >>
How have alligators dealt with the freezing temperatures that hit our area? The folks at Shallotte River Swamp Park used a series of Facebook posts to show the public how these reptiles survive the frosty conditions.More >>
How have alligators dealt with the freezing temperatures that hit our area? The folks at Shallotte River Swamp Park used a series of Facebook posts to show the public how these reptiles survive the frosty conditions.More >>