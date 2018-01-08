Man shot, killed in Southeast Memphis

A man was shot and killed in Southeast Memphis on Monday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened on South Mendenhall Road near the intersection of Winchester Road at the Elvis Mart around 3:15 p.m.

"I started hearing a lot of yelling a lot of noise. When we got on down we heard a loud noise," Melissa Davis, who witnessed the shooting, said. "I saw a guy standing outside the car and was just yelling at somebody. I heard a loud noise."

This isn't the first time shootings have taken place in front of the Elvis Mart.

In March 2017, a father of five was gunned down while sitting in front for the convenience store.

In November 2016, police responded to the store after a man was shot across the street and went to the store for help.

Davis said crimes like these are what made her move her family out of Southeast Memphis.

"The gang violence, shooting, drugs. This is a city we used to love, but now it's getting hard to be here," she said.

As a family is now left to grieve, Davis said she is praying for those involved and now more concerned than ever for her children's safety.

"I pray for them everyday because there is too much going on here," she said.

Police originally said the suspect is a man wearing a blue jacket with fur on the collar, an orange shirt, and khaki pants. They detained three people of interest, but no arrests have been made at this time.

