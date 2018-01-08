President Trump addresses farmers in Nashville speech

Several local farmers were in Nashville on Monday and heard President Donald Trump's speech. They're hopeful Trump's actions will help farmers and ranchers.

"The president's speech was spot on. His delivery was excellent," Memphis farmer Thomas Burrell said.

This was Trump's second trip to Nashville since taking office.

"We have been working everyday to deliver for American farmers, just as they work every single day to deliver for us," Trump said.

Thousands of people showed up at the Opryland Hotel as the president spoke at the Annual American Farm Bureau Federation's Convention. Trump signed two executive orders aimed at expanding broadband areas in rural areas.

"He talked about the benefits his tax plan would have and helping the farming community in general retain a larger portion of the proceeds of their labor," said Burrell, who is president of the Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association and was in attendance Monday.

Burrell got a special White House invitation to be the president's VIP guest and said the convention and Trump's actions could help everyone.

"The American economy and the American workers as a whole to a new height to economic prosperity," Burrell said.

The president left Nashville and went to Atlanta to watch the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

