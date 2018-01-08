Man in critical condition after North Memphis shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man in critical condition after North Memphis shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot in North Memphis on Monday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Snowden Avenue and North Bellevue Boulevard.

The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

