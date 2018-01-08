Man found suffering from gunshot wound - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man found suffering from gunshot wound

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot on North McNeil Street near Vollintine Avenue Monday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened at 8:48 p.m.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

