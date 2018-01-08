Spaceman's home, belongings lost in fire

Remember Spaceman? WMC Action News 5's Janice Broach did a story about him in the summer. He built self-driving cars and makes energy out of air.

Now, he's homeless--his trailer burned down.

"Hey Spaceman, you need to get down here. Your RV is on fire." That's the call Bryan Winford, known as Spaceman, got on Sunday.

He had gotten a ride to Memphis to see a doctor about his ribs that he found out had been broken a week before.

There's not much left of his trailer now.

"Everything that was important to me was in here," Spaceman said.

Spaceman apologized for the way he looked. The usual scarf he wore on his head and paraphernalia on his clothes and neck burned in the fire.

"I even had some new boots that was given to me and a new coat," he said.

His tools and even a couple of thousand dollars in cash he kept in the trailer were taken by the fire.

"I was saving money. I was going to build a new flying machine," Spaceman said.

His personal papers are gone. "Titles to two of the space cars," he said.

He's not kidding. His voice-activated, self-driving, talking cars made him a celebrity decades ago.

The fire also took the hover boards people gave him so he could build these cars that are light and can be used by people who need help getting around.

Spaceman lives on a property owned by a family that bought it several years ago for their business. They let Spaceman stay. They have allowed him to stay in the office and have offered a space for him to live in.

But he needs a fold out bed and heater, and he doesn't have the money for that or anything else.

"I'm always talking about how God blessed you. It couldn't have happened unless God allowed it, but that ain't going to stop me from believing in God," Spaceman said.

Spaceman said if he can get back on his feet, he has plans for a flying hover machine. If you'd like to help Spaceman out call Amy at 870-261-8901.

