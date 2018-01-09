Burglar slips through window bars

One burglar squeezed his way into a South Memphis convenience store.

The crime, caught on camera, happened Sunday at Exxon on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Three masked suspects came up to the store, and one smashed the window with a baseball bat.

After the first robber couldn't fit through the bars on the smashed window, a second burglar is able to slip inside.

The suspects left with $200, cartons of cigarettes, and t-shirts.

If you have any information on this crime, call 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.