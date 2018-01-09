Former Zoo employee files lawsuit, says CEO called women ‘hens’ - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Former Zoo employee files lawsuit, says CEO called women ‘hens’

Kimberly Terrell (Source: Twitter) Kimberly Terrell (Source: Twitter)
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

It might not be unusual at a zoo to talk about a cat fight or even hens.

But this complaint filed by a former employee claims the zoo CEO wasn't talking about animals when he used those words.

"When you look at the complaint the things you see, there does appear to be some animosity between both parties," said attorney Claiborne Ferguson.

Ferguson, who is not involved in the gender discrimination lawsuit filed by former Memphis Zoo employee Dr. Kimberly Terrell, said these kinds of lawsuits can be hard to prove.

Terrell even tweeted about her lawsuit filed in federal court last month. The tweet featured a photo of Memphis Zoo CEO Chuck Brady the man she says discriminated and retaliated against her.

A conservation biologist, Terrell was hired by the Zoo in August 2015 as Director of Research and Conservation.

In the complaint, Terrell said she became concerned about how Brady treated her in comparison to men who worked at the zoo.

Terrell claims Brady said she was emotional, something she said he denied initially.

"We know what emotional means,” Terrell said. ‘I'm female and you don't like dealing with an uppity woman."

Terrell said Brady referred to women working in one office at the zoo as "hens."

She also claims Brady said, "I see you're in a catfight."  Then later said, "Catfight isn't a gender thing because cats can be male or female."

"That language and those words are in the complaint to show the intent of the managers to discriminate against her,” Ferguson said.

In 2017 according to the lawsuit, Terrell frequently criticized Brady and threatened lawsuits.

Terrell was fired from the zoo almost two months ago. She is asking for her job back and back pay.

The Memphis Zoo is not commenting. Attorneys for the zoo would not comment but said they would be filing a complaint.

The attorney for Kimberly Terrell also did not return our calls. We contacted Terrell and Chuck Brady but did not hear back from them. 

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • MLK, Memphis featured on 2018 TN vacation guide

    MLK, Memphis featured on 2018 TN vacation guide

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:22 PM EST2018-01-10 18:22:08 GMT
    (Source: tnvacation.com/guide)(Source: tnvacation.com/guide)
    The 2018 Tennessee vacation guide features iconic Memphis pictures, with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. front and center. The caption, "the dream is alive in Memphis," is featured above the Pyramid. "I am a man" protesters are featured across the cover, and the Lorraine Motel is featured as well. The guide is free; you can request a printed version or download an electronic version online. Click here to get yours. Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reser...More >>
    The 2018 Tennessee vacation guide features iconic Memphis pictures, with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. front and center. The caption, "the dream is alive in Memphis," is featured above the Pyramid. "I am a man" protesters are featured across the cover, and the Lorraine Motel is featured as well. The guide is free; you can request a printed version or download an electronic version online. Click here to get yours. Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reser...More >>

  • Fourth annual breast cancer summit coming to Memphis

    Fourth annual breast cancer summit coming to Memphis

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:09 PM EST2018-01-10 18:09:04 GMT
    (Source; MBCC)(Source; MBCC)

    The Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium (MBCC) will hold their fourth annual Live Memphis Breast Cancer Summit Saturday, February 3rd, 2018 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the G.E. Patterson Family Life Center located at 369 G. E. Patterson Blvd. 

    More >>

    The Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium (MBCC) will hold their fourth annual Live Memphis Breast Cancer Summit Saturday, February 3rd, 2018 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the G.E. Patterson Family Life Center located at 369 G. E. Patterson Blvd. 

    More >>

  • FedEx hiring part time workers at world hub

    FedEx hiring part time workers at world hub

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:56 PM EST2018-01-10 17:56:33 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    FedEx Express is looking to hire part-time workers in Memphis.

    More >>

    FedEx Express is looking to hire part-time workers in Memphis.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly