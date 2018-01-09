Collierville's Harrell Theater gets a fresh look

Collierville's Harrell Theater is getting a new look.

The community theater is getting new seats and a new floor installed.

The theater opened in 1987 and just celebrated its 30th anniversary.

The seats that were pulled out and replaced were the original sears.

It will take another week to completely replace the 354 padded and upholstered seats.

The new carpeting will be installed in the early Spring.

