Brand new $94M Collierville High School almost ready for students

Construction workers are putting the finishing touches on a new $94 million state-of-the-art high school in Collierville.

The facility will be the largest high school in the state.

WMC Action News 5's Andrew Douglas was granted exclusive access inside.

The countdown is now on for the high school to be open and ready for the Fall.

"It won't look like your regular library, the old fashion library, all of this is designed with spaces where kids can [join in] small groups," Collierville School District Superintendent John Aitken said.

The school with feature a state-of-the-art library with a wall of windows to much wider hallways, a 3,000-seat gymnasium, and even a special walkway to the sports complex.

It'll even feature an indoor practice facility with artificial turf inside.

"Turfing it now, that lets the band on, that lets P.E., that lets pee wee leagues and it's just...you don't have rain outs," Aitken said.

The new cafeteria will seat a thousand students.

"Your serving areas, your kitchen, your tray returners, your loading docks, all of that is encased back in there," Aitken said.

And importantly, there will be enough space for studies and student activities.

The first class of students will begin school at the new facility in August.

