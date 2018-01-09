Memphis finishes season at 25 in AP Poll

The Memphis Tigers finished the 2017 season as one of the top football teams in the nation.

Memphis ranked 25 in the final AP Poll, released after the National Championship game.

Memphis finished the year at 10-3 and despite a couple of heartbreaking losses in the final two weeks, they managed to stay in the rankings.

The Tigers peaked at 17 this year and advanced to the American Athletic Conference Championship before losing to undefeated UCF.

