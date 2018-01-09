Study looks at racial progress in America - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Study looks at racial progress in America

(Source: WalletHub) (Source: WalletHub)
With Martin Luther King, Jr. Day around the corner and 92 percent of blacks saying whites benefit a great deal or a fair amount from advantages not available to blacks – versus 46 percent of whites who agreed with that statement – the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2018’s States with the Most Racial Progress.

To measure America’s progress in harmonizing racial groups, WalletHub measured the gaps between blacks and whites across 23 key indicators of equality and integration in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The data set ranges from median annual income to standardized-test scores to voter turnout.

The report examines the differences between only blacks and whites in light of the high-profile police-brutality incidents that sparked the Black Lives Matter movement and the holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who played a prominent role in the Civil Rights Movement to end segregation and discrimination against blacks.
 

Most Racially Integrated States

  1. Hawaii
  2. New Mexico
  3. Kentucky
  4. Arizona
  5. Texas
  6. Wyoming
  7. West Virginia
  8. Maryland
  9. Nevada
  10. Delaware

States with the Most Racial Progress

  1. Wyoming
  2. Texas
  3. Georgia
  4. New Mexico
  5. Maryland
  6. California
  7. Mississippi
  8. Arkansas
  9. New Jersey
  10. Alabama


Highlights

The District of Columbia has the lowest gap in homeownership rates between whites and blacks, at 11.88 percent. Connecticut has made the most progress in closing this gap since 1970, with a change of 7.71 percent.

Hawaii has the lowest gap in median annual household incomes between whites and blacks, at 8.08 percent. Wyoming has made the most progress in closing this gap since 1979, with a change of 36.50 percent.

South Dakota has the lowest gap in unemployment rates between whites and blacks, at 1.94 percent. North Dakota has made the most progress in closing this gap since 1970, with a change of 12.25 percent.

Hawaii has the lowest gap in poverty rates between whites and blacks, at 1.55 percent. Mississippi has made the most progress in closing this gap since 1970, with a change of 24.27 percent.

Hawaii has the lowest gap in business-ownership rates between whites and blacks, at 38.40 percent. Texas has made the most progress in closing this gap since 2002, with a change of 7.08 percent.

Idaho has the lowest gap in the share of adults 25 years and over with at least a bachelor’s degree between whites and blacks, at 0.07 percent, and has made the most progress in closing this gap since 1970, with a change of 6.42 percent.


To view the full report and see where Mid-South states ranked, click here.

