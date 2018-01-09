Steppin, Memphis-style takes over the Crosstown concourse

Step, step, steppin', Memphis-Style. Crosstown Arts hosts a monthly dance series featuring free lessons.

This month's lesson is January 18 at Crosstown Concourse.

The Crosstown Getdown steppers should meet up in the West Atrium. Pat and Rose Moore instruct the free dance lesson at 6 p.m., followed by a dance party.

If you are interested, get more information on the Crosstown Arts Facebook page, and check out future events.

