UT, Ole Miss among top 100 schools for students seeking sugar daddies

Students across the nation are looking for ways to avoid college debt, and for some that means being a "Sugar Baby" through SeekingArrangement.com.

The dating website allows a "Sugar Baby" to find a "Sugar Daddy" or "Sugar Mommy" to help develop what the site calls a "mutually beneficial relationship."

The site advertises the relationship as a way to pay off or avoid student loan debt with sugar babies receiving a monthly allowance of $2,800 on average.

College students in Mid-South states are joining the website at a high rate.

In 2017, University of Tennessee-Knoxville saw a 103 percent increase in the amount of students registered on the site, making it one of fastest growing sugar baby schools in the country with a rank of 84th.

University of Mississippi ranks 43rd on that list after seeing a 53 percent increase of students on the site bringing the total number of students to 247.

While unranked, Arkansas colleges and universities saw a spike in students joining the site. University of Arkansas saw an increase of 87 percent, while the University of Central Arkansas saw an increase of 78 percent.

The site had over 2 million new sign ups in 2017, bringing the total number of people on the site to 13 million.

