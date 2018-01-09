Elementary students raise money, bake cookies for officers shot in line of duty

Young Mid-South children showed their appreciation for two officers who were injured protecting their town.

Children at Newbern Elementary School raised money and baked cookies for officers Cranston Fisk and Alex Martin.

Martin and Fisk were shot at a New Year's party at a club in Newbern.

The officers, who did not suffer major injuries, were greeted with big smiles from the young ones, a big plate of cookies, and a jar of donations.

