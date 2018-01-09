Sanitation strikers receive NAACP Vanguard Award

The Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium (MBCC) will hold their fourth annual Live Memphis Breast Cancer Summit Saturday, February 3rd, 2018 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the G.E. Patterson Family Life Center located at 369 G. E. Patterson Blvd.More >>
The Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium (MBCC) will hold their fourth annual Live Memphis Breast Cancer Summit Saturday, February 3rd, 2018 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the G.E. Patterson Family Life Center located at 369 G. E. Patterson Blvd.More >>
FedEx Express is looking to hire part-time workers in Memphis.More >>
FedEx Express is looking to hire part-time workers in Memphis.More >>
More than 40 companies are looking to hire in the Memphis area.More >>
More than 40 companies are looking to hire in the Memphis area.More >>
Our first shot of wintry weather for the Mid-South is possible Friday morning as a strong cold front and low pressure system move across the area.More >>
Our first shot of wintry weather for the Mid-South is possible Friday morning as a strong cold front and low pressure system move across the area.More >>
An Arlington teacher got a special surprise Monday when she returned to her classroom after a meeting.More >>
An Arlington teacher got a special surprise Monday when she returned to her classroom after a meeting.More >>
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."More >>
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."More >>
A Vermilion Parish middle school teacher was removed and subsequently arrested after speaking out during a school board meeting Monday night. The actions have sparked international outrage on social media and have inspired alleged death threats against members of the school board.More >>
A Vermilion Parish middle school teacher was removed and subsequently arrested after speaking out during a school board meeting Monday night. The actions have sparked international outrage on social media and have inspired alleged death threats against members of the school board.More >>
Two of the siblings happened to be friends with the same woman on Facebook.More >>
Two of the siblings happened to be friends with the same woman on Facebook.More >>
One supplier said he shipped 140,000 doses in a two-day period. Without the presidential tweet, he would typically send out 8,400 doses.More >>
One supplier said he shipped 140,000 doses in a two-day period. Without the presidential tweet, he would typically send out 8,400 doses.More >>
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.More >>
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.More >>
Organizers at Billy Earl Dade Middle School were afraid that there wouldn’t be enough male role models for the 150 boys who had signed up for a “Breakfast With Dads” mentoring program.More >>
Organizers at Billy Earl Dade Middle School were afraid that there wouldn’t be enough male role models for the 150 boys who had signed up for a “Breakfast With Dads” mentoring program.More >>
A man accused of setting his girlfriend's puppy on fire will not receive a lighter sentence, a judge ruled Wednesday.More >>
A man accused of setting his girlfriend's puppy on fire will not receive a lighter sentence, a judge ruled Wednesday.More >>
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.More >>
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.More >>
Willie Nelson had barely started his opening song at a weekend concert before abruptly ending his performance.More >>
Willie Nelson had barely started his opening song at a weekend concert before abruptly ending his performance.More >>