Tempers flare over proposed MLGW rate hike - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tempers flare over proposed MLGW rate hike

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

For weeks, Memphis City Council has debated MLGW's request for rate hikes.

Last month, the full council said no to water rate hikes and held off on electric and gas hikes and approval of the utility's budget.

“People who cannot afford to pay, it touches our hearts as well; we don't want to put an additional burden on them,” said MLGW Committee Chair Patrice Robinson.

Council members voted to increase water rates but voted against increasing MLGW's gas and electric rates at Tuesday's meeting. They also decided to hold off on voting for MLGW's budget. 

But earlier Tuesday, the council's MLGW committee gave a green light again to electric and gas increases, holding to a previous decision to raise gas rates 4.5 percent in 2018 and 2019.

They also approved a new proposal for electric rates to increase 2.3 percent each year from July 2018 until 2020.

MLGW said the compromise would cut 13 million from their revenue request.

President and CEO Jerry Collins said he wouldn't rule out job cuts as a result.

“We would have to mitigate the impact through some internal operational savings,” Collins said.

When asked if that meant possible staff reductions, Collins said it was “to be determined.”

“I can't tell you how pissed off I am about this. Here we are and you're telling us today, and here we are now--we have to vote on a rate increase,” said council member Phillip Spinosa.

Spinosa said MLGW's ask should've come sooner than when it presented its budget in late November.

He wants council members to sign off on a proposal that would require MLGW to notify the council 180 days before any rate increases.

However, not everyone is on board with that.

“This is the first time that this council has even been approached with a rate increase, I don't agree with that,” said council member Martavius Jones.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • MLK, Memphis featured on 2018 TN vacation guide

    MLK, Memphis featured on 2018 TN vacation guide

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:22 PM EST2018-01-10 18:22:08 GMT
    (Source: tnvacation.com/guide)(Source: tnvacation.com/guide)
    The 2018 Tennessee vacation guide features iconic Memphis pictures, with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. front and center. The caption, "the dream is alive in Memphis," is featured above the Pyramid. "I am a man" protesters are featured across the cover, and the Lorraine Motel is featured as well. The guide is free; you can request a printed version or download an electronic version online. Click here to get yours. Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reser...More >>
    The 2018 Tennessee vacation guide features iconic Memphis pictures, with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. front and center. The caption, "the dream is alive in Memphis," is featured above the Pyramid. "I am a man" protesters are featured across the cover, and the Lorraine Motel is featured as well. The guide is free; you can request a printed version or download an electronic version online. Click here to get yours. Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reser...More >>

  • Fourth annual breast cancer summit coming to Memphis

    Fourth annual breast cancer summit coming to Memphis

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:09 PM EST2018-01-10 18:09:04 GMT
    (Source; MBCC)(Source; MBCC)

    The Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium (MBCC) will hold their fourth annual Live Memphis Breast Cancer Summit Saturday, February 3rd, 2018 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the G.E. Patterson Family Life Center located at 369 G. E. Patterson Blvd. 

    More >>

    The Memphis Breast Cancer Consortium (MBCC) will hold their fourth annual Live Memphis Breast Cancer Summit Saturday, February 3rd, 2018 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the G.E. Patterson Family Life Center located at 369 G. E. Patterson Blvd. 

    More >>

  • FedEx hiring part time workers at world hub

    FedEx hiring part time workers at world hub

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 12:56 PM EST2018-01-10 17:56:33 GMT
    (Source: WMC Action News 5)(Source: WMC Action News 5)

    FedEx Express is looking to hire part-time workers in Memphis.

    More >>

    FedEx Express is looking to hire part-time workers in Memphis.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly