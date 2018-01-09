Stolen vehicle used in multiple robberies

Memphis police are looking for two men who carjacked a woman on Friday and are now using her vehicle in other crimes.

Police said the woman's 2003 Ford Escape with Tennessee tags P74-93J was stolen from the 1200 block of Lamar Avenue.

One of the men who approached her had a black pistol.

That same vehicle has been described as the vehicle used in three other robberies on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

If you know who the men are, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

