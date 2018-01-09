FedEx opens new Shanghai-based cargo hub

Memphis-based FedEx has extended its international market by opening the Shanghai International Express and Cargo Hub.

The Shanghai Hub, located at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, provides greater connectivity to the FedEx global network and overseas markets.

It’s also the largest of its kind at the airport.

The 134,000 square-meter facility is equipped with a dedicated Customer Care Center.

FedEx currently has 66 weekly flights in and out of the Shanghai Hub.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.