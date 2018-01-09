Girl, 14, shot and killed in her own home - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Girl, 14, shot and killed in her own home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Gabby Harris (Source: GoFundMe) Gabby Harris (Source: GoFundMe)
WHITEHAVEN, TN (WMC) -

For so many Memphis families, the rise in juvenile homicides last year is sickening.

Now, not even in 10 days into a new year, many said things don't seem any better.

“They need to stop, put these guns down, that's what they need to do,” said Kimetra Bell.

The latest case is 14-year-old Gabrielle Harris, who was shot and killed at her Whitehaven home on Sunday.

Friends and neighbors said Gabrielle went to Whitehaven High School and was on the right track.

However, one question still remains for so many people.

“Why would someone want to do that to a 14-year-old?” said Mahannah Pipkin.

Last November, 10-year-old Richard Jordan was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting, and 15-year-old Jaheim Walker was also killed riding in his car last January when someone opened fire.

“Yes, it's sad,” Bell said.

They are only a few of at least 17 juveniles killed in 2017, a rise from 2016.

Memphians hope 2018 is going to be better, but after a weekend of violence leaving a 14-year-old girl dead, many parents are watching out for their kids even more.

“We are praying for her,” Bell said.  “Yes, I got a 19-year-old so you know that bothers me.”

There is a GoFundMe page to raise money for Gabby Harris' family.

MPD said in December they're working alongside community partners to fight this cycle of teen crime, but said all of us have to be involved.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

