Areas of Memphis under consideration for de-annexation

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the city is moving forward with plans to de-annex two areas, removing them from the city limits to return to the county.

Less than 200 residents would be impacted in this first round.

The de-annexations have been under study by a committee

“I think it is the best thing for Memphis in the long run,” Strickland said.

The first region is an area of the river bottoms where nobody lives. The second is a 3.4 square mile area of Eads with 172 people and 67 homes, where the city loses more than $140,000 providing services.

“These are the two with the fewest number of people living in them,” Strickland said.

But others could follow, Strickland said.

The de-annexation push is a response to proposed state legislation that would allow roughly 20 percent of Memphis’s population to de-annex themselves.

The city developed the plan as a compromise to stop that.

“The two areas we are proposing now we've been told by the county they can absorb services there without any impact on the tax rate,” Strickland said.

Seven areas were formally presented as options to de-annex last year and included some highly populated areas in South Cordova and Southwind and Windyke. An area in Raleigh was dropped when residents objected.

Council member Frank Colvett Jr. represents the area in Eads slated to be removed.

“I thought it was a good idea just from a tactical practical standpoint,” Colvett said.

Council members didn't take any action Tuesday. It will likely come up the next time the government affairs and annexation committee meets.

Without any objections, the two de-annexations could be approved by May 2018.

