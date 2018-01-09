2 arrested for attacking Waffle House employee over thermostat

Two people have been arrested in connection with a brawl at Waffle House last week.

Police arrested 29-year-old Whitney Burns and a 16-year-old girl for attacking an employee New Year’s Eve at the Germantown Parkway location in Cordova.

Witnesses said they beat up the employee after they asked her to lower the thermostat because they were too warm.

Burns and the teen are charged with simple assault, which was also captured on video.

A third woman was seen in the video attacking the employee, and she is believed to still be at large.

(WARNING): Video clip contains strong language

