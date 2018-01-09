Family of girl hit, killed getting off bus continues fight for justice

Parents of a 7-year-old killed when she was hit by a car as she stepped off a school bus said they will get justice for their daughter.

Despite two grand juries declining to indict the driver who hit the young girl, the parents said they aren’t giving up.

"Getting away with murder, getting away with killing my child," said A’Miya’s mother Andrea Braxton.

Andrea and her husband Charles learned Monday the second grand jury to consider charges in the case decided against indicting the driver who hit A'Miya.

"It's just not fair,” Andrea said. “I would never run over somebody's child and get away scot free, I know I wouldn't."

Just last week, the Braxton family brought almost 2,600 signatures petitioning the D.A. to present the case a second time.

But the result was not what they hoped for.

"It brought back old emotions,” Charles said. “This is the second time around."

The family said they still have options to pursue the case - through a personal investigation or by calling on Pontotoc County law enforcement to bring misdemeanors against the driver.

"Still looking for justice we will not stop until we get it," Charles said. "No matter how high we got to go. Or who we have to contact, we're going to do it."

"Something will happen, something will be done," Andrea said.

