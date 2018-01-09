Grammy-winning musician Bobby Rush makes return to Bluff City - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Grammy-winning musician Bobby Rush makes return to Bluff City

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

It's been nearly one year since Grammy-winning blues legend Bobby Rush performed with the late Denise LaSalle at Memphis' Paradise Entertainment Center.

This Saturday, Rush returns to the same stage.

Rush knew LaSalle for 60 years. While Saturday's concert without her will be bitter, it will also be sweet.

“I'm on Cloud 9,” Rush said. “Memphis is home away from home for me.”

He says blues has a place in everyone's heart.

"If you don't like the blues, you really don't like your mama because that's the mama of all music,” Rush said.

Winning his first Grammy last year, the 84-year-old says performing MLK weekend in Memphis is fitting.

“Here I am, crossed-over, but never crossed-out,” Rush said. “I'm still the same man who believes in what I believe in for my people and I'm giving myself back to my people and the Paradise if going to be the perfect place to do it because of Martin Luther King weekend, because if my age and because I haven't forgotten the bridge that brought me across.”

Rush will showcase Memphis' next music generation the year we recognize the 50th anniversary of King's death.     

"What he stands for and what Dr. Martin Luther King stood for, I'm just blessed to be on the lineup of the show,” said singer Evvie.

“I think this year, it'll be bigger than it's ever been because of 50 years, the whole world will be watching us and I'm just proud to be a Memphian,” said blues artist Courtney Little.

Rush said he's living the dream.

“I'm that Martin Luther King that lives in his dreams to come back to the hood and do the good,” Rush said.

Rush performs Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. at Paradise Entertainment Center on Georgia Avenue. Doors open at 7 p.m. General admission is $35, VIP tickets are $50, and secured parking is $10. 

