Community to hold meeting on Kroger closures

Community leaders are planning another meeting to prevent two Kroger stores from closing.

The locations on Lamar Avenue in Orange Mound and South 3rd Street in South Memphis are set to close next month.

Kroger said those stores have suffered millions of dollars in losses.

The community will host a meeting Thursday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Mount Pisgah CME Church on Park Avenue.

Activists say they will talk about ways to reverse Kroger's decision or get other stores to come to the area.

