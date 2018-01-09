Winter weather potential for Friday

Our first shot of wintry weather for the Mid-South is possible Friday morning as a strong cold front and low pressure system move across the area. It will be in the mid to upper 60s Thursday ahead of this system with rain off and on through Thursday night. Rain will gradually change to freezing rain, sleet or snow Friday morning, mainly after 6 AM. Ground temperatures will initially be above freezing.
WINTER WEATHER SUMMARY FOR FRIDAY
MAIN THREAT: Snow, sleet and maybe some freezing rain
TIME FRAME: 6 AM – 6 PM (Earlier in east AR and later for west TN and northeast MS
PROJECTED AMOUNTS
WEST TN: Dusting – 2” Includes Jackson, Brownsville, Dyersburg and maybe Covington. Memphis and Shelby county will be on the line with nothing up to an inch.
EAST AR: Little to no accumulation. More sleet than snow. Maybe some freezing rain. Roads could be hazardous. Mainly north of I-40 from Wynne to Jonesboro to Osceola down to Blytheville.
NORTH MS: Nothing – 2” Mainly for Corinth, Walnut down to Tupelo. Oxford to Clarksdale may not see much.
Right now, I think the NAM forecast model has the best handle on snow totals with most of the accumulation north and east of Memphis.
THINGS TO REMEMBER
***We don’t know exact amounts for exact locations…these are estimates based on available weather data.
***We are NOT forecasting accumulating snow for everyone in the Mid-South. We are showing which areas have the best chance. Everything depends on the track of the low, the thermal profiles in the atmosphere, the speed of the system and the ground temperatures. There are many variables in play, so if they don’t line up, it may not end up being a big deal. If they do line up, expect travel issues Friday into Friday night.
For all the snow-lovers, do your snow dance! And check back here often for more updates.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
