Snow moves out but travel still hazardous

The Mid-South is preparing for a winter storm that brings the threat of freezing rain, sleet, and snow to much of the area late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Winter weather began falling in the Mid-South around 3 a.m. Friday.

Roads are extremely slick and driving on them is not recommended. The winter weather is expected to continue through the morning.

Ice and snow are gone for now. NWS Memphis is reporting 2-5” for West Tennessee. Snow is heaviest along I-40 toward Jackson north to Kentucky border. Memphis metro is 1-1.5”

Cold temperatures are now in place, with lows in the upper teens to near 20 overnight.

There will be single digit wind chills Saturday morning. Highs will only reach the upper 20s with wind chills in the mid to upper teens

Sunshine returns Saturday for the first time in a week. This will contribute to some melting on streets, especially heavily trafficked thoroughfares. Side streets will remain icy as temps fall into the mid to upper teens Saturday night.

Black ice will be an issue from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The highs will reach the freezing mark Sunday with a full day of sun. This should have a great impact on melting conditions

An Alberta Clipper dives south Monday night, dropping temps back in the mid-teens with highs only in the low to mid-20s Tuesday and Wednesday. Those could be our coldest two days of the season thus far.

Euro 2 meter and ensemble temps are all near 20 Tuesday with GFS 2 meter and ensemble temps all over the 20s.

Models are also in disagreement with the precipitation potential with this system. There won’t be much moisture for the system to work with since the air with it will be so dry, but there will be a southerly flow in advance of it that may bring enough moisture to create a few flurries Monday night into early Tuesday

Beyond that both Euro and GFS in agreement for a warmer pattern taking shape next weekend into the following week.

