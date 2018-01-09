Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of the Mid-South

The Mid-South is preparing for a winter storm that brings the threat of freezing rain, sleet, and snow to much of the area late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Memphis and Shelby County along with DeSoto County in Mississippi and Crittenden County in Arkansas. This Winter Storm Warning also includes much of Western Tennessee.

A Winter Storm Warning means a significant combination of hazardous winter weather is imminent for a certain location.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for eastern Arkansas and northwest Mississippi from Oxford to Clarksdale to Tunica.

A Winter Weather Advisory means total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected. In addition, strong northwest winds may gust to 40 mph just behind the passage of the cold front.

A strong cold front and low-pressure system are moving across the area. Rain will gradually change to freezing rain, sleet or snow Friday morning, mainly after 3 a.m. Ground temperatures will initially be above freezing but some ice or snow accumulation is possible in spots. A tenth to a quarter inch of ice is possible initially, then it will change to snow for some areas with the highest chance for snow accumulation in west TN to the north and east of Memphis. 1-2" possible, but amounts will vary from nothing to two inches.

WINTER WEATHER SUMMARY FOR FRIDAY

MAIN THREAT: Ice, sleet and a brief period of snow

TIME FRAME: Midnight.– 3 p.m. (Earlier in east AR and later for west TN and northeast MS)

PROJECTED AMOUNTS



WEST TN: Dusting – 2” Includes Jackson, Brownsville, Dyersburg and maybe Covington. Memphis and Shelby County will be on the line with nothing up to an inch.

EAST AR: More sleet and ice than snow. Roads could be hazardous. A thin glaze of ice is possible from Jonesboro to Helena as well as Blytheville to West Memphis.



NORTH MS: Nothing – 1” Mainly for Corinth, Walnut down to Tupelo. Oxford to Clarksdale should expect some freezing rain or sleet with possible icing.

Right now, I think the NAM forecast model has the best handle on snow totals with most of the accumulation north and east of Memphis.

THINGS TO REMEMBER

***We don’t know exact amounts for exact locations…these are estimates based on available weather data.

***We are NOT forecasting accumulating snow for everyone in the Mid-South. We are showing which areas have the best chance. Everything depends on the track of the low, the thermal profiles in the atmosphere, the speed of the system and the ground temperatures. There are many variables in play, so if they don’t line up, it may not end up being a big deal. If they do line up, expect travel issues Friday into Friday night.



For all the snow-lovers, do your snow dance! And check back here often for more updates.

