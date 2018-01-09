Longtime Memphis dry cleaning store closes with no warning

Nunnery's Exclusive Cleaning is closing its door after filing for bankruptcy.

The dry cleaner's doors are closed and locked after decades in business, serving some of Memphis's biggest names.

Landlord James Hanson said in seven years the owner never missed a payment, but then via the mail, he learned the business owner filed for bankruptcy.

For the rest of the week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hanson is opening up the cleaners for customers to come by and pick up their clothes.

When he checked on the business it was closed, the utilities were cut off, and it was locked up.

“I don't know what I am going to do with it yet,” Hanson said. “I am just trying to make a decision if I am going to sell the land or keep it as a cleaners and let somebody else come in here and buy it. and rent from me.”

The owner of the cleaner's was 35 payments away from owning the building.

Now the landlord is left to figure out what's next.

