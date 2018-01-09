Tigers win 2 in a row, beat Tulane 96-89

The Memphis Tigers Hoop Squad, with a chance to get back even in American Athletic Conference, hosted the Tulane Green Wave Downtown at FedExForum.

The Green Wave came in with former NBA Head Coach Mike Dunleavy at the helm for his second season. Tulane finished 6-25 in his first year, but they are 11-4 to start this season, 2-1 in the AAC.

The Tigers, 1-2 in League Play, got it rolling early with Mike Parks getting it done in the paint.

The Burly Center picked up where he left off in the weekend win over Tulsa, doing damage down low. Parks overpowered the Wave for 10 points in the first half, tying his career high with 16 for the game.

Parks got plenty of help from his frontcourt mate Kevon Davenport. Kevon's been one of the most consistent Tigers this season, whether it's knocking down the 3 ball or doing work on the defensive end. Kevon got 15 points and 5 rebounds on the night.

Once again, Jeremiah Martin stepped up his play. The former Mitchell High Star got to work one on one, or just strafing the wave with timely 3-pointers.

Martin ended up with 11 points in the first half. He sewed it up with a new career high, 31 points, including 15 of 15 from the line.

The U of M hit for a season-high of 50 points in the first half, take a 19 point lead and hang on to win it with a final score of 96-89.

"Ever since the last game, we narrowed the plays down," said Jeremiah Martin after the game. "We seen like what works and what's the best plays for our team. And I feel like we've been just running those plays perfect."

"I was down at first, but now it's starting to actually come to me since we have traditional bigs that I play against," said Mike Parks. "So it makes the game a little easier for me than what I'm normally used to doing."

The U of M is now 11-6 on the season, 2 and 2 in Conference Play.

Memphis hits the road for their next game in Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. against the Temple Owls.

