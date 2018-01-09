Longtime Tigers bat boy Stan Bronson passes away

Stan Bronson, the longtime bat boy for Memphis Tigers baseball team, has died.

Coach Daron Schoenrock shared the news on Twitter Tuesday, saying Stan passed away shortly after breakfast earlier in the day.

Bronson made it into the Guinness Book of World Records back in 2007 when he was honored for his tireless 49 years of service to the team.

He was a constant force at the games and an unofficial mascot for the fans.

Bronson was 89 years old.

We are saddened to report we lost a true Tiger icon today. Stan passed shortly after breakfast. He served, cheered, coached, but mostly loved his Baseball Tigers. Arrangements and details soon. #howU? pic.twitter.com/0wFFOYwFFK — Daron Schoenrock (@CoachRock43) January 10, 2018

